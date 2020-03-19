Here is a list of restaurants in the Kalamazoo area that are open for take-out and/or delivery during executive order.

(Updated: Friday, March 20th at 7:09 A.M.)

Help support local businesses during this challenging time. We are not able to dine-in at any restaurant in the state of Michigan during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, we can have food delivered, use drive-thru or get take-out.

With help from our listening audience and members of the Kalamazoo Business Network facebook group we were able to compile the list of local restaurants who are open for delivery and/or take-out:

A Pizza Yen in Portage

Ample pantry In Kalamazoo

Angelo's Italian Eatery in Portage

Antique Kitchen Portage

Applebee's in Portage

Arbys in Kalamazoo

B.C. Pizza In Kalamazoo

Bangkok Flavor in Kalamazoo

Bert's Bakery In Kalamazoo

Big Apple Bagel in Kalamazoo and Portage

Big Burrito in Kalamazoo

Biggby Coffee all locations

Bilbo's Pizza In Kalamazoo

Bimbo’s Pizza in Kalamazoo

Blaze Pizza in Portage

Blue Dolphin in Kalamazoo

Bob Evan's in Portage

Bold In Texas Corners

Bowens in Delton

Bowkers in Galesburg

Breakfast at Tiffany's In Portage

Brewster’s Junction in Portage

Brite Eyes Brewing Co. in Kalamazoo

Bruno's Pizza In Kalamazoo

Bubbas Sports Bar and Grill in Allegan

Buckys Café in Portage

Buffalo Wild Wings in Kalamazoo

Burger Bros in Kalamazoo

Burger King Kalamazoo & Portage

Cafe Meli (kids eat free up to age 14) In Portage

Canal Street Cafe in Augusta

Casa Real Mexican Restaurant in Otsego

Central City Tap House In Kalamazoo

Centre Street Tap House In Portage

Chan's Palace in Paw Paw

Chau Haus Schnitzel Station In Kalamazoo

Checkers in Kalamazoo

Chicago Style pizza in Portage

Chicago Subs and Grill in Kalamazoo

Chicken Coop in Portage

Chick-fil-A in Portage MI

Chili’s Grill and Bar in Portage and Battle Creek

China Kitchen In Kalamazoo

Chinn Chinn In Mattawan

Chipotle in Portage

Chuck E. Cheese in Portage

Clara's on the River in Battle Creek

Colonial Kitchen in Kalamazoo

Comensoli's Italian Bistro & Bar in Kalamazoo

Continental Pastries & Deli in Battle Creek

Cookie's Five Star Grill in Kalamazoo

Cottage Inn in Kalamazoo

Cove Lakeside Bistro In Portage

Cravings Deli in Kalamazoo

Culver's in Portage, Otsego and Kalamazoo

Cumin Indian Cuisine in Kalamazoo

D.P. Dough in Kalamazoo

Daily Grind in Portage

Dairy Queen in Portage

Delish Soul & Seafood in Kalamazoo

Dickey's Barbecue Pit In Kalamazoo

Dig In Café In Augusta

Duck Inn Waddle Out in Kalamazoo

El Gallo Blanco in Kalamazoo

Erbelli's In Kalamazoo and Portage

Fieldstone Grill In Kalamazoo

Fiesta Burrito in Portage

Finley's Grill & Smokehouse In Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Firehouse Subs in Kalamazoo

Five Guys In Kalamazoo

Fletcher's Pub in Kalamazoo

Fly Inn In Plainwell

Food Dance in Kalamazoo

Food Street In Portage

Four Roses café in Plainwell

Fourth Coast Coffee in Kalamazoo

Franco’s Italian Pizzeria in Portage

Fricano's in Kalamazoo

Friends and Co In Battle Creek

Frosty Boy/Gull Road Kitchen in Kalamazoo

Full City Cafe in Portage

Fuze Kitchen & Bar in Kalamazoo

Geno's Pizza in Parchment

Great Grounds Coffee in Richland

Great Wall in Kalamazoo

Grove Street in Delton

Gusto In Texas Corners

Hangar In Kalamazoo

Happy's Pizza Kalamazoo

Harvey's on the Mall In Kalamazoo

Hillside Indian Cuisine in Portage

Hop Cat in Kalamazoo

Hunan Gardens In Kalamazoo

Hungry Howies in Kalamazoo

Idle hour in Battle Creek

Impact Nutrition Texas Corners

J. Gumbo's in Kalamazoo

Jac's Cekolas Pizza In Portage

Jac's Pizza In Kalamazoo

Jaspare's Pizza in Portage and Kalamazoo

Jersey Giant Subs In Portage

Jet's In Kalamazoo

Jimmy John's in Kalamazoo, Portage and Battle Creek

Joy Fong in Portage

Julianna's in Kalamazoo

Kazoopy’s Kalamazoo

Kelvin’s BBQ in Kalamazoo

Kervy's Bakery in Vicksburg

KFC in Kalamazoo

Kitchen House In Richland

La Familia Cafe In Kalamazoo

La Finca Mexican Restaurant in Portage

La Piñata in Kalamazoo

LaRue’s Family Restaurant in Kalamazoo

Lee's Famous Recipe in Kalamazoo

Let’s Swirl FroYo in Kalamazoo

Little Caesars in Kalamazoo, Portage and Battle Creek

Lolita's Tacos in Kalamazoo

Los Amigos in Portage

Los Brothers in Kalamazoo

Louie's Trophy House in Kalamazoo

Maestro’s Pizza in Kalamazoo

Maggie's In Kalamazoo

Main Street Pub in Kalamazoo, Portage, Mattawan and Vicksburg

Mancino's in Mattawan and Portage

Market on Michigan Ave in Kalamazoo

Martells In Kalamazoo

Martinis Pizza in Kalamazoo

Maru Sushi & Grill in Kalamazoo

Maui Poke in Kalamazoo

McDonald's in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

McGonigles In Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Mi Pueblo in Kalamazoo

Middle Eastern Appetite in Kalamazoo

Miller's Timeout In Battle Creek

MOD Pizza in Kalamazoo

Moe’s Southwest Grill In Kalamazoo and Portage

Monellis Sports Bar and Grill in Portage

Ned's In Hickory Corners

Nena’s Cooper Cafe in Cooper

Nick’s Gyros in Kalamazoo

Niko's restaurant in Kalamazoo

Nina's Cafe in Kalamazoo

Nisker's in Kalamazoo

Nonla Banh Mi Togo in Kalamazoo

Nonla Buger in Kalamazoo

Nonla Vietnamese Street Food in Mattawan

Noodles & Company in Kalamazoo & Portage

North 11 in Kalamazoo

Oakwood Bistro In Kalamazoo

Old Burdick's in Kalamazoo

Old Mill In Plainwell

Olde Peninsula Brewpub In Kalamazoo

Olive Garden in Kalamazoo and Portage

One Well Brewing in Kalamazoo

Outback Steakhouse In Kalamazoo

Panera Bread in Kalamazoo, Portage and Battle Creek

Papa Pete's Pizza in Kalamazoo

Papa’s Italian Sausage in Kalamazoo

Paradise Cafe in Portage

Paulies Cheesesteak Crossroads Mall in Portage

Paw Paw Brewing Co in Paw Paw

Penn Station in Portage and Kalamazoo

Pho on the Block in Kalamzoo

Pizza King in Portage and Galesburg

Pizza Perfect in Kalamazoo and Alamo

Pizza Yen in Portage

Poor Richards Cafe In Kalamazoo

Pop City Popcorn In Kalamazoo

Presidential Brewery in Portage

Pure Mex In Richland

Qdoba in Portage

Que Buenos Fresh Mexican Grill in Kalamazoo

Quekas Mexican Restaurant in Kalamazoo

Rasa Ria in Kalamazoo

Red Lobster In Portage and Battle Creek

Red Robin in Portage

Renzema's Bakery in Parchment

Richalnd Pub in Richland

Ritter’s Frozen Custard in Portage

Roll Up Ice Cream and Tea in Kalamazoo

Roma’s Pizza in Kalamazoo

Rooster Call in Kalamazoo

Ruby's Sandwich Shoppe in Paw Paw

Rustica in Kalamazoo

Rykse's and Co In Kalamazoo

Sajo’s Pizza in Delton

Scotts Corner Cafe in Scotts

Seasonal Grille in Hastings

Shawarma King in Kalamazoo

Station 702 in Kalamazoo

Studio Grill in Kalamazoo

Subway inside Walmart in Paw Paw

Summer Thyme Cafe in Kalamazoo

Sweetwater’s Donut Mill in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Taco Bell in Kalamazoo

Taco Bob's Kalamazoo and Portage

Tacos Los Brothers in Kalamazoo

Texas Corners Brewing Company in Texas Corners

Texas Roadhouse in Portage

The Artisan Sandwich Company In Kalamazoo

The Club Car Grille in Kalamazoo

The Dock at Bayview In Richland

The Library Kitchen and Taphouse Kalamazoo

The Local in Richland

The Organic Gypsy in Portage

The Rootbeer Stand in Kalamazoo

Theo & Stacy's in Kalamazoo

Tim Horton’s in Portage

Totally Brewed Café in Kalamazoo

Trak Houz In Kalamazoo

Traveler’s Cafe and Pub in Kalamazoo

Tujax in Delton

Two Fellas Grill in Kalamazoo

U.P. North Sandwich and Pasty co. Richland Michigan

Uncle Ernie's Pancake house In Kalamazoo

University Roadhouse In Kalamazoo

Valentina's Mexican Grill in Comstock

Wally's Subs in Kalamazoo

Walnut & Park in Kalamazoo

Water Street Coffee Joint in Kalamazoo

Wendy’s in Portage and Kalamazoo

Wild Ginger in Portage

Windfall Coffeehouse In Vicksburg

Wing's West in Kalamazoo

Wings, Etc in Portage

Y’OPA Frozen Yogurt In Portage

Zeb's Trading Co. In Texas Corners

Ziingo in Portage

Zooroona Mediterranean Grill in Kalamazoo

Zoup! Eatery in Portage

If you would like to add a restaurant that is open for take-out or delivery or would like to request a correction to the list above you can do so with the form below. PLEASE DO NOT SUBMIT RESTAURANTS THAT ARE ALREADY LISTED ABOVE.