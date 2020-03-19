These Kalamazoo Restaurants Are Open For Take-Out or Delivery
Here is a list of restaurants in the Kalamazoo area that are open for take-out and/or delivery during executive order.
(Updated: Friday, March 20th at 7:09 A.M.)
Help support local businesses during this challenging time. We are not able to dine-in at any restaurant in the state of Michigan during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, we can have food delivered, use drive-thru or get take-out.
With help from our listening audience and members of the Kalamazoo Business Network facebook group we were able to compile the list of local restaurants who are open for delivery and/or take-out:
- A Pizza Yen in Portage
- Ample pantry In Kalamazoo
- Angelo's Italian Eatery in Portage
- Antique Kitchen Portage
- Applebee's in Portage
- Arbys in Kalamazoo
- B.C. Pizza In Kalamazoo
- Bangkok Flavor in Kalamazoo
- Bert's Bakery In Kalamazoo
- Big Apple Bagel in Kalamazoo and Portage
- Big Burrito in Kalamazoo
- Biggby Coffee all locations
- Bilbo's Pizza In Kalamazoo
- Bimbo’s Pizza in Kalamazoo
- Blaze Pizza in Portage
- Blue Dolphin in Kalamazoo
- Bob Evan's in Portage
- Bold In Texas Corners
- Bowens in Delton
- Bowkers in Galesburg
- Breakfast at Tiffany's In Portage
- Brewster’s Junction in Portage
- Brite Eyes Brewing Co. in Kalamazoo
- Bruno's Pizza In Kalamazoo
- Bubbas Sports Bar and Grill in Allegan
- Buckys Café in Portage
- Buffalo Wild Wings in Kalamazoo
- Burger Bros in Kalamazoo
- Burger King Kalamazoo & Portage
- Cafe Meli (kids eat free up to age 14) In Portage
- Canal Street Cafe in Augusta
- Casa Real Mexican Restaurant in Otsego
- Central City Tap House In Kalamazoo
- Centre Street Tap House In Portage
- Chan's Palace in Paw Paw
- Chau Haus Schnitzel Station In Kalamazoo
- Checkers in Kalamazoo
- Chicago Style pizza in Portage
- Chicago Subs and Grill in Kalamazoo
- Chicken Coop in Portage
- Chick-fil-A in Portage MI
- Chili’s Grill and Bar in Portage and Battle Creek
- China Kitchen In Kalamazoo
- Chinn Chinn In Mattawan
- Chipotle in Portage
- Chuck E. Cheese in Portage
- Clara's on the River in Battle Creek
- Colonial Kitchen in Kalamazoo
- Comensoli's Italian Bistro & Bar in Kalamazoo
- Continental Pastries & Deli in Battle Creek
- Cookie's Five Star Grill in Kalamazoo
- Cottage Inn in Kalamazoo
- Cove Lakeside Bistro In Portage
- Cravings Deli in Kalamazoo
- Culver's in Portage, Otsego and Kalamazoo
- Cumin Indian Cuisine in Kalamazoo
- D.P. Dough in Kalamazoo
- Daily Grind in Portage
- Dairy Queen in Portage
- Delish Soul & Seafood in Kalamazoo
- Dickey's Barbecue Pit In Kalamazoo
- Dig In Café In Augusta
- Duck Inn Waddle Out in Kalamazoo
- El Gallo Blanco in Kalamazoo
- Erbelli's In Kalamazoo and Portage
- Fieldstone Grill In Kalamazoo
- Fiesta Burrito in Portage
- Finley's Grill & Smokehouse In Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
- Firehouse Subs in Kalamazoo
- Five Guys In Kalamazoo
- Fletcher's Pub in Kalamazoo
- Fly Inn In Plainwell
- Food Dance in Kalamazoo
- Food Street In Portage
- Four Roses café in Plainwell
- Fourth Coast Coffee in Kalamazoo
- Franco’s Italian Pizzeria in Portage
- Fricano's in Kalamazoo
- Friends and Co In Battle Creek
- Frosty Boy/Gull Road Kitchen in Kalamazoo
- Full City Cafe in Portage
- Fuze Kitchen & Bar in Kalamazoo
- Geno's Pizza in Parchment
- Great Grounds Coffee in Richland
- Great Wall in Kalamazoo
- Grove Street in Delton
- Gusto In Texas Corners
- Hangar In Kalamazoo
- Happy's Pizza Kalamazoo
- Harvey's on the Mall In Kalamazoo
- Hillside Indian Cuisine in Portage
- Hop Cat in Kalamazoo
- Hunan Gardens In Kalamazoo
- Hungry Howies in Kalamazoo
- Idle hour in Battle Creek
- Impact Nutrition Texas Corners
- J. Gumbo's in Kalamazoo
- Jac's Cekolas Pizza In Portage
- Jac's Pizza In Kalamazoo
- Jaspare's Pizza in Portage and Kalamazoo
- Jersey Giant Subs In Portage
- Jet's In Kalamazoo
- Jimmy John's in Kalamazoo, Portage and Battle Creek
- Joy Fong in Portage
- Julianna's in Kalamazoo
- Kazoopy’s Kalamazoo
- Kelvin’s BBQ in Kalamazoo
- Kervy's Bakery in Vicksburg
- KFC in Kalamazoo
- Kitchen House In Richland
- La Familia Cafe In Kalamazoo
- La Finca Mexican Restaurant in Portage
- La Piñata in Kalamazoo
- LaRue’s Family Restaurant in Kalamazoo
- Lee's Famous Recipe in Kalamazoo
- Let’s Swirl FroYo in Kalamazoo
- Little Caesars in Kalamazoo, Portage and Battle Creek
- Lolita's Tacos in Kalamazoo
- Los Amigos in Portage
- Los Brothers in Kalamazoo
- Louie's Trophy House in Kalamazoo
- Maestro’s Pizza in Kalamazoo
- Maggie's In Kalamazoo
- Main Street Pub in Kalamazoo, Portage, Mattawan and Vicksburg
- Mancino's in Mattawan and Portage
- Market on Michigan Ave in Kalamazoo
- Martells In Kalamazoo
- Martinis Pizza in Kalamazoo
- Maru Sushi & Grill in Kalamazoo
- Maui Poke in Kalamazoo
- McDonald's in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
- McGonigles In Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
- Mi Pueblo in Kalamazoo
- Middle Eastern Appetite in Kalamazoo
- Miller's Timeout In Battle Creek
- MOD Pizza in Kalamazoo
- Moe’s Southwest Grill In Kalamazoo and Portage
- Monellis Sports Bar and Grill in Portage
- Ned's In Hickory Corners
- Nena’s Cooper Cafe in Cooper
- Nick’s Gyros in Kalamazoo
- Niko's restaurant in Kalamazoo
- Nina's Cafe in Kalamazoo
- Nisker's in Kalamazoo
- Nonla Banh Mi Togo in Kalamazoo
- Nonla Buger in Kalamazoo
- Nonla Vietnamese Street Food in Mattawan
- Noodles & Company in Kalamazoo & Portage
- North 11 in Kalamazoo
- Oakwood Bistro In Kalamazoo
- Old Burdick's in Kalamazoo
- Old Mill In Plainwell
- Olde Peninsula Brewpub In Kalamazoo
- Olive Garden in Kalamazoo and Portage
- One Well Brewing in Kalamazoo
- Outback Steakhouse In Kalamazoo
- Panera Bread in Kalamazoo, Portage and Battle Creek
- Papa Pete's Pizza in Kalamazoo
- Papa’s Italian Sausage in Kalamazoo
- Paradise Cafe in Portage
- Paulies Cheesesteak Crossroads Mall in Portage
- Paw Paw Brewing Co in Paw Paw
- Penn Station in Portage and Kalamazoo
- Pho on the Block in Kalamzoo
- Pizza King in Portage and Galesburg
- Pizza Perfect in Kalamazoo and Alamo
- Pizza Yen in Portage
- Poor Richards Cafe In Kalamazoo
- Pop City Popcorn In Kalamazoo
- Presidential Brewery in Portage
- Pure Mex In Richland
- Qdoba in Portage
- Que Buenos Fresh Mexican Grill in Kalamazoo
- Quekas Mexican Restaurant in Kalamazoo
- Rasa Ria in Kalamazoo
- Red Lobster In Portage and Battle Creek
- Red Robin in Portage
- Renzema's Bakery in Parchment
- Richalnd Pub in Richland
- Ritter’s Frozen Custard in Portage
- Roll Up Ice Cream and Tea in Kalamazoo
- Roma’s Pizza in Kalamazoo
- Rooster Call in Kalamazoo
- Ruby's Sandwich Shoppe in Paw Paw
- Rustica in Kalamazoo
- Rykse's and Co In Kalamazoo
- Sajo’s Pizza in Delton
- Scotts Corner Cafe in Scotts
- Seasonal Grille in Hastings
- Shawarma King in Kalamazoo
- Station 702 in Kalamazoo
- Studio Grill in Kalamazoo
- Subway inside Walmart in Paw Paw
- Summer Thyme Cafe in Kalamazoo
- Sweetwater’s Donut Mill in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
- Taco Bell in Kalamazoo
- Taco Bob's Kalamazoo and Portage
- Tacos Los Brothers in Kalamazoo
- Texas Corners Brewing Company in Texas Corners
- Texas Roadhouse in Portage
- The Artisan Sandwich Company In Kalamazoo
- The Club Car Grille in Kalamazoo
- The Dock at Bayview In Richland
- The Library Kitchen and Taphouse Kalamazoo
- The Local in Richland
- The Organic Gypsy in Portage
- The Rootbeer Stand in Kalamazoo
- Theo & Stacy's in Kalamazoo
- Tim Horton’s in Portage
- Totally Brewed Café in Kalamazoo
- Trak Houz In Kalamazoo
- Traveler’s Cafe and Pub in Kalamazoo
- Tujax in Delton
- Two Fellas Grill in Kalamazoo
- U.P. North Sandwich and Pasty co. Richland Michigan
- Uncle Ernie's Pancake house In Kalamazoo
- University Roadhouse In Kalamazoo
- Valentina's Mexican Grill in Comstock
- Wally's Subs in Kalamazoo
- Walnut & Park in Kalamazoo
- Water Street Coffee Joint in Kalamazoo
- Wendy’s in Portage and Kalamazoo
- Wild Ginger in Portage
- Windfall Coffeehouse In Vicksburg
- Wing's West in Kalamazoo
- Wings, Etc in Portage
- Y’OPA Frozen Yogurt In Portage
- Zeb's Trading Co. In Texas Corners
- Ziingo in Portage
- Zooroona Mediterranean Grill in Kalamazoo
- Zoup! Eatery in Portage
If you would like to add a restaurant that is open for take-out or delivery or would like to request a correction to the list above you can do so with the form below. PLEASE DO NOT SUBMIT RESTAURANTS THAT ARE ALREADY LISTED ABOVE.