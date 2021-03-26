Update: FOUND! The Infant Has Been Located & Is Safe

Update: FOUND! The infant has been located and is now safe.

The Kalamazoo Township Police say that the 1-year-old infant was located and returned to her custodial parent (the mother). She is safe.

Read the original article below

Kalamazoo Township Police are searching for a 1-year-old girl allegedly abducted during the night by her father.

The mother of a 1-year-old girl says the infant's biological father forcefully broke into her home overnight and abducted their child. Kalamazoo Township Police are searching for 25-year-old Stefen Ray Williams, who does not share a home with his infant or the infant's mother.

Stefen Ray Williams currently lives in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo Township Police say that Stefen was last seen driving a silver SUV, possibly a Chevy Equinox with an unknown plate number.

Stefen may be in the area of the Northside of Kalamazoo or possibly Portage.

Anyone with information on Stefen Ray Williams or the 1-year-old infant's whereabouts is asked to contact Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or the Kalamazoo Township Police Department at 269-488-8911. If you believe it is an emergency, call 911.

