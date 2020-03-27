Kalamazoo Woman Dies From Gunshot

A 46-year-old Kalamazoo woman was fatally shot while in a vehicle, around 4:45 PM Friday afternoon, in Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo Police were called to the 1000-block of Jackson Street where they found the victim who had been shot by an acquaintance while sitting in a vehicle. The initial investigation has determined that a firearm was negligently discharged inside of an automobile and struck the victim.

The suspect has been identified as a 24-year-old male who is also a Kalamazoo resident. It appears that the victim and suspect knew each other and the circumstances that led up to the shooting are still under investigation.

The suspect was arrested and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail, where he awaits arraignment.