A Kalamazoo local who recently had a close call with heat exhaustion is now attempting to find the people who saved her life.

I found this on Reddit and thought it was amazing. Not the original poster's heat exhaustion, but the fact that there was no hesitation from a group of strangers to help her and make sure she was okay. Since I don't know the original poster's real name, I'll be referring to her as Rhiannon.

The post, from u/Rhiannonbeck, starts off with a simple thank you:

I know this is a total long shot, but I figure this is my only opportunity to express my gratitude to the group of strangers who essentially saved me yesterday in South Haven at Dykman Park Beach.

The post goes on to explain that after driving to South Haven from Kalamazoo, a lovely solo beach day was had. However, on the way back to her car she lost consciousness not once but twice. Thankfully, people immediately stepped in to help.

One person, identified as (possibly) Jennifer, brought over a bottle of water, began checking Rhiannon's pulse, brought over a wet towel to cover her, and stayed by her side until help arrived.

One person brought over an umbrella to cover Rhiannon until EMS arrived

A group of men stood by to make sure she was okay and carried her beach chair, beach bag, and cooler the rest of the way to her car.

Heat exhaustion, at least back in Florida, was always underestimated. It sneaks up fast and can take you out just as quickly. Rhiannon is incredibly lucky, which she acknowledges:

I want you to know you probably saved me. The paramedics were great & they were largely concerned that I was dehydrated, but if left there by the steps, face down in the sand like you found me, I could have had a heat stroke very quickly.

Rhiannon is now seeking out the people who saved her life so she can properly express her gratitude. She ended her post with,

So long shot - but if you see this, and you were the person/people in SoHa yesterday that helped me…. Thank you, from the bottom of my dehydrated, sun overexposed, emotional self.

If you happened to be in South Haven earlier this week and happened to help a woman experiencing heat exhaustion, just know she is thankful. If you'd like to reach out you can find her on Reddit at u/Rhiannonbecks.

As I stated earlier, heat exhaustion can be incredibly sneaky. Make sure, as you're enjoying your summer activities, you're staying hydrated so you can avoid heat exhaustion and heatstroke. You can find a full list of symptoms of heat exhaustion here.

