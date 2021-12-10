Kalamazoo Woman Wins $300,000 After Dreaming Up a Lottery Win

A Kalamazoo woman had a dream that she won $25,000 with a Michigan scratch-off. Her dream came true times 10.

Lots of people dream of winning the lottery. In fact, back in October, we told you about a Michigan man that dreamed about winning the lotto only to win $1 million dollars (a lump sum of $634,000) the very next day. Back in 2019, a 28-year-old Michigan woman dreamed she won the lotto. She then won $4 million dollars (a lump sum of $2.5 million.)

Even with those examples, it's rare to win the lottery. The odds of dreaming that you won the lottery, only to win the lottery seem out of this world. However, this Kalamazoo woman dreamed that she would win the Michigan Lottery playing the Cashword scratch-off game, and that is exactly what she did. The lucky 46-year-old Kalamazoo woman told the Michigan Lottery about her dream after her big $300,000 win,

Years ago, I had a dream that I won $25,000 playing Cashword. I never, ever thought I would actually hit this big, but it’s a great feeling!

Get our free mobile app

This lucky Kalamazoo mystery woman purchased her winning Cashword Multiplier scratch-off ticket at the D Avenue Citgo gas station in Kalamazoo.

This lucky winner plans on upgrading her living situation and investing the rest of her winnings. What would you do with a $300,000 cash prize? New house, new cars, or maybe a crazy vacation. Better question, would that be enough money for you to quit your job? Let us know in the comments.

Congrats to this lucky lady. Since she plans on getting a new home, she could put a healthy down payment on the home below.