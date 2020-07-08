Kalamazoo Woman Wins $500,000 Lottery Prize at Gull Rd. Speedway

I always have mixed emotions when I write up a lottery winner story. Maybe you do the same reading it. An anonymous Kalamazoo woman won a half million dollar lottery prize, and while I'm happy for her, there's a part of me that resents that she won and I've blown countless dollars and won barely more than a hearty pat on the back.

Worse yet, it could be a neighbor or someone I've passed. The winning ticket was sold at the Speedway gas station just down the street here, over by Nazareth. I've bought gas there (they're the only place selling ethanol on this side of town) In other words, if I had bought that ticket, it would've been me. Yes, I understand that makes no sense, as I don't play scratch off games, but that's the illogical thought pattern I'm in right now.

"It took me a minute to realize how much I'd won because the winning puzzle was on the back of the ticket," said the 37-year-old player. "I ran out of my house and to my brother's as fast as I could so he could look over the ticket. I was screaming at the top of my lungs the whole way." - MSL release

I love this next line from the woman who won. "This is still sinking in. I have never seen this much money in my life." The Lottery says she's buying a new house and car, and if anything is left, she's saving the rest.