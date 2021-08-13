Kalamazoo Woman’s Delectable Dishes Land Her on MasterChef
Yet another Michigander has made it onto a national competition show. This time, it's a woman from Kalamazoo!
Small business owner, Anne Hicks, is currently competing on season 11 of the Fox Show MasterChef. Since she's on a competition show focused on cooking I made the assumption that her small business had something to do with food service. But, I was wrong.
Hicks is actually a salon owner. Her salon, Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio, offers hair services, facials, waxing, and lash services among others. But, how did that lead to Anne securing a spot on MasterChef?
Earlier this week, Fox News 17 was able to chat with Hicks who revealed that her passion for cooking was inspired by her father who was a huge fan of the show. The article continues by saying,
He lost his battle with Alzheimer's Disease back in 2016, and she wanted to honor his memory by taking a chance and entering the competition.
So far, she's doing great! Here she is impressing the judges, including the always yelling Gordan Ramsey, with a duck dish.
On the most recent episode, Hicks must have referenced a local restaurant because someone on Reddit asked,
We have been watching the new season of Masterchef and there is a contestant from Kalamazoo this season. In last night’s episode, she made a shrimp spring roll inspired by an Asian fusion restaurant here in Kalamazoo. Any idea which place it is?
Most guesses pointed to Chinn Chinn in Mattawan, a place I have yet to try (shame on me, I know). But, from what I've heard about Chinn Chinn, it has some of the best food in the area. So, I wouldn't be surprised if this Kalamazoo resident took some inspiration from them.
Anne Hicks is continuing to compete for that title of MasterChef and the $250,000 grand prize that comes with it. If you'd like to follow along you can find more information here or just catch MasterChef when it airs every Wednesday at 8/7c.
Whether or not she wins, Hicks has joined a long list of people from Michigan who have appeared on competition shows. Do you know any of the others?