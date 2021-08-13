Kalamazoo Woman’s Delectable Dishes Land Her on MasterChef

Yet another Michigander has made it onto a national competition show. This time, it's a woman from Kalamazoo!

Small business owner, Anne Hicks, is currently competing on season 11 of the Fox Show MasterChef. Since she's on a competition show focused on cooking I made the assumption that her small business had something to do with food service. But, I was wrong.

Get our free mobile app

Hicks is actually a salon owner. Her salon, Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio, offers hair services, facials, waxing, and lash services among others. But, how did that lead to Anne securing a spot on MasterChef?

Earlier this week, Fox News 17 was able to chat with Hicks who revealed that her passion for cooking was inspired by her father who was a huge fan of the show. The article continues by saying,

He lost his battle with Alzheimer's Disease back in 2016, and she wanted to honor his memory by taking a chance and entering the competition.

So far, she's doing great! Here she is impressing the judges, including the always yelling Gordan Ramsey, with a duck dish.

On the most recent episode, Hicks must have referenced a local restaurant because someone on Reddit asked,

We have been watching the new season of Masterchef and there is a contestant from Kalamazoo this season. In last night’s episode, she made a shrimp spring roll inspired by an Asian fusion restaurant here in Kalamazoo. Any idea which place it is?

Most guesses pointed to Chinn Chinn in Mattawan, a place I have yet to try (shame on me, I know). But, from what I've heard about Chinn Chinn, it has some of the best food in the area. So, I wouldn't be surprised if this Kalamazoo resident took some inspiration from them.

Anne Hicks is continuing to compete for that title of MasterChef and the $250,000 grand prize that comes with it. If you'd like to follow along you can find more information here or just catch MasterChef when it airs every Wednesday at 8/7c.

Whether or not she wins, Hicks has joined a long list of people from Michigan who have appeared on competition shows. Do you know any of the others?

A Long List of People From Michigan Who Have Been on Competition Shows Throughout the years we've enjoyed watching complete strangers do ridiculous things to win prizes for our amusement. So we compiled a gallery of all the different Michigan residents we've seen on some of those shows. Which ones do you remember?