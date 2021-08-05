Kalamazoo’s Big Banana Car Giving Rides All Weekend 8/6-8

For those of you who have never ridden in the Big Banana Car that you've no doubt seen all over the Southwest Michigan area, it's really something you at least have to experience once. This weekend however may be the only time this year that you'll get the opportunity to. This weekend, The Big Banana Car will be returning to the Frosty Boy on Gull Road in Kalamazoo to give rides on Friday (Aug 6th) Noon-9 p.m., Saturday (Aug 7th) Noon-9 p.m., and Sunday (Aug 8th) Noon-9 p.m.

Steve Braithewaite, the owner of the Big Banana Car is currently taking bookings through his Facebook page, as he made the announcement this week:

This is possibly the only time the banana car will be giving rides in Kalamazoo this summer.Bring any necessary car seats. Pay what works for you. If you live in Kalamazoo and can host me and the banana car this weekend please PM me (I am fully vaccinated) . Before the pandemic, Steve was staying busy, as he made his way all over the United States, cataloging all of his adventures and then turning them into an illustrated book with the help of Portage Native and local Ghostbuster Anthony Snyder . Snyder did all the drawings for the book, while Steve wrote his experiences in a fun and entertaining book that adds another piece to Kalamazoo's history.

To book the Big Banana Car for a specific time this weekend, you can message their page here. Have fun "peeling out" this weekend.