Eventually Kalamazoo's Derek Jeter, the long time New York Yankees captain, will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. But due to the pandemic, and now to be able to make it safe for both fans and for the returning Hall of Famers, the ceremony has been pushed back to Wednesday afternoon, September 8th. in Cooperstown, New York, in September.

Due to safety precautions, seating will be limited. In past years, seating was first come, first served, but this year fans will be required to have a ticket. The tickets are free, but very limited, and will become available on July 12th at 11am ET. Here's the link to try and get those free tickets. Seating will be split up between vaccinated and un-vaccinated fans.

“Returning the Induction Ceremony to an outdoor event will provide the baseball community with the opportunity to visit Cooperstown and celebrate the Induction of four of the game’s Greats.” - Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The timing is odd, with the ceremony now set for a Wednesday afternoon at 1:30pm, but the event will be broadcast nationally on MLB Network.

Joining Jeter as the Class of 2020 are catcher Ted Simmons, outfielder Larry Walker, and union founder Marvin Miller, who will be inducted posthumously. No one was selected for the Class of 2021.

There will be an indoor - television only - awards ceremony on July 24th, where broadcasters Al Michaels (NBC) and White Sox play by play man, Ken "Hawk" Harrelson. along with long time baseball writers Dick Kagel and Nick Cafardo will be inducted.

