Kamala Harris Coming to Michigan This Week

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris will be visiting Michigan this week.

MLive reports that Harris will make stops in Detroit and Flint Tuesday, September 22.

Additional details about the visit have not been released yet. This is Harris' first visit to Michigan since Joe Biden chose her as his running mate in August.

Harris' stop in the Mitten State follows former second lady Jill Biden's visit to West Michigan last week. Democratic candidate Joe Biden was also in Michigan earlier this month when he met with auto workers and steelworkers in Warren and Detroit.

The Trump Bus Tour comes to Portage today with a MAGA Meetup and guest speakers while Donald Trump is campaigning in Ohio, holding a rally at the Toledo airport, according to MLive.