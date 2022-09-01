Kane Brown Kicks Off 2023 Tour in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Country pop crossover artist Kane Brown will kick off the 2023 leg of his 'Drunk or Dreaming' tour in Grand Rapids in March of 2023.

Kane Brown has grown to massive popularity with crossover hits like "Be Like That," "One Thing Right," and "Grand," along with huge country hits like "What Ifs," "Lose It," and "Heaven." Brown has been traveling the world for the 2022 leg of the 'Drunk or Dreaming' tour. One of the hardest working artists in the business has just announced the dates of his 2023 tour, and it starts right here in West Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

Kane Brown with special guests Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett, and Locash will hit the Van Andel Arena stage in Grand Rapids on March 16th, 2022. Presale tickets start Tuesday, Sept 6th at 10 AM. Tickets will be on sale to the public on September 9th.

You can also catch this tour nearby in Evansville, Indiana on March 17th and Columbus, Ohio on March 23rd.

American Idol fans will be excited to see the very talented Gabby Barrett in this lineup. Barrett recently finished in third place on season 16 of American Idol. Gabby is also gaining quite a bit of popularity due to her hits "I Hope" and "The Good Ones." This is not the first time Kane Brown has worked with an American Idol contestant. Brown worked with American Idol season 10 runner-up Lauren Alaina on his #1 country hit "What Ifs" in 2016.

To get more info on Kane Brown's latest tour click here.