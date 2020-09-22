Karen Pence Campaigning for Trump in West Michigan This Week

Second Lady Karen Pence is making stops in Holland and in Grand Rapids this week.

WZZM-13 reports that Pence will be campaigning at an “Evangelicals for Trump" event in Holland at Baker Lofts Holland at 10 a.m. Friday, September 25. Afterward, she will stop in Grand Rapids at a “Women for Trump” event at New Vintage Place at 12:30 p.m.

Donald Trump most recently campaigned in Michigan at a rally in Saginaw Sept. 10.

On Tuesday, Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris visited Flint and later spoke outside the Pistons Performance Center in Detroit. According to the Detroit Free Press, Harris said she and Joe Biden plan to return to Michigan before the election.