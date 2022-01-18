KCC Celebrates Black History Month In Battle Creek

Kellogg Community College has several events planned for this year’s Black History Month. In a press release on Tuesday, KCC has announced a series of community events focused on the African American experience. Unless otherwise indicated, all events will take place on KCC’s main campus at 450 North Avenue in Battle Creek. KCC is inviting the community to attend. All events are free and open to the public.

Black History Month/Art Exhibit Opening Reception

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31

Morris Library

Join us to celebrate the start of Black History Month with multimedia exhibits throughout KCC’s Morris Library and Davidson Visual and Performing Arts Center! Light refreshments will be provided at the reception in the Morris Library.

Jaziel Pugh Art Exhibit: “Solo”

Jan. 31-Feb. 28

Morris Library

Battle Creek artist and former KCC student Jaziel Pugh will exhibit more than a dozen digital prints in an exhibit titled “Solo.” The collection features works including Pugh’s reoccurring original character Soul exploring his personality in a variety of environments.

KCC’s Morris Library will also host digital exhibits online at kellogg.edu/library as well as African American author displays and mini-exhibits in cases in the library on campus throughout the month of February.

The library exhibits can be viewed during the library’s open hours, which are 7:45 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.

Hustle Dance Class with Crystal Hall

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1

Kellogg Room

A funky international disco dance craze rooted in African American culture! Join instructor Crystal Hall as she teaches the basics of the Hustle.

Panel Discussion: “Sharing the Black Experience”

6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3

Binda Performing Arts Center

Panelists include KCC President Dr. Adrien Bennings; actor/singer Altamiece Cooper; educator Dr. Kenneth Jackson; Southwestern Michigan Urban League President/CEO Kyra Wallace; and Battle Creek Community Foundation Development Officer Lynn Ward Gray.

Hymns and Spirituals Community Sing

A Project of the Sacred Music Certificate Program

3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6

Davidson Visual and Performing Arts Center Auditorium

KCC’s popular community hymn and spirituals singalong event returns to campus after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. KCC Vocal Arts Director Dr. Gerald Case-Blanchard will lead the audience in singing traditional Christian hymns and African American spirituals favored across a variety of denominations. KCC faculty pianists Nancy Brown and Kathy Cary will accompany on the piano in addition to performing special music.

Minor Element Concert

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10

Student Center

KCC alumnus Brandon Fitzpatrick and his band Minor Element will fill the KCC Student Center with jazz fusion.

Soul Food Cooking Demonstration with Kimberly Bennett

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16

Kellogg Room

Kimberly Bennet, owner of Taste-A-Licious Catering in Battle Creek, will prepare a chicken dish while we discuss the definition of Soul Food and its importance to Black culture.

Soul Food Luncheon

$5 for students, $10 general public

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22

Binda Performing Arts Center Lobby

A popular Black History Month favorite at KCC, the Soul Food Luncheon returns this year with a menu including items from Battle Creek’s Island Style BBQ, Simply Sensational Berries, Soul Good and Taste-A-Licious Catering.

For more information about Black History Month events at KCC, visit kellogg.edu/blackhistorymonth or contact KCC’s Student Life office at 269-565-2634 or studentlife@kellogg.edu.