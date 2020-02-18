KCC Eastern Academic Center Renovations Nearly Complete

Renovations and upgrades at the Kellogg Community College Eastern Academic Center in Albion are moving along nicely. The college completed an expansion of the Nursing Assistance Training Lab there last month. Renovations at the Career and Technical area will be finished within another few weeks. The project is allowing KCC to expand its collaborative work with area high schools for vocational training, especially Marshall Public Schools. Direct program coordination between KCC and Marshall Public Schools is allowing more district students to explore the trades as a viable career option. KCC is also working with area manufacturers to develop customized training for existing and potential new employees. The Center is located northwest of Albion along 26 Mile Road, just off I-94.

