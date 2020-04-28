Have you been making masks? Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has an immediate need for personal protective equipment for officers. Here's how you can help.

First responders have been on the front lines in dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic for weeks now. The rules are rapidly changing and now there is an urgent need for homemade face masks to ensure the safety of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety personnel and those they are helping. KDPS is now accepting donations of homemade face masks. These do not have to be medical grade, and some can be made without using a sewing machine. Here's how you can help.