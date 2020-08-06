Kellogg Community College Announces 17 Scholarship Recipients

Gold Key Scholarships are awarded to full-time freshmen to recognize and encourage outstanding academic and personal achievement, leadership and community service. Recipients are awarded $4,500 each year for up to two academic years to use toward tuition, fees and books.

Applicants for the Gold Key Scholarships must be current high school graduates entering KCC as full-time students, have a cumulative high school GPA of 3.5 or higher and an ACT score of 22 or higher or SAT of 1030 or higher. They must also demonstrate leadership experience, community and service activity and involvement in school activities.

"These students have demonstrated high academic achievement, leadership and service to their community," said Teresa Durham, executive director of the KCC Foundation. "We welcome them this fall to KCC, where we are confident they will be successful in their educational pursuits."

The KCC Foundation's 2020-21 Gold Key Scholars include:

Amiee Ayres, a graduate of Pennfield High School. Ayres, who also attended the Calhoun Area Career Center and dual-enrolled at KCC, plans to complete her general studies at KCC. She was awarded the Bertha and Marjorie Smith Gold Key Scholarship.

Emmah Cook, a graduate of Tekonsha High School. Cook, who also attended the Calhoun Area Career Center and dual-enrolled at KCC, has been accepted to KCC's Nursing Program. She was awarded the Edward P. and Kathryn M. Bellas Gold Key Scholarship.

Ava Cooney, a graduate of Athens High School. Cooney, who also attended the Calhoun Area Career Center and dual-enrolled at KCC, plans to study human services. She was awarded the Kim R. Cortright Gold Key Memorial Scholarship.

Monica Feldpausch, a home school graduate. Feldpausch, a 4-H member, plans to study accounting. She was awarded the Leonard W. and Dorotha C. Dott Gold Key Memorial Scholarship.

Hunter Finnila, a graduate of St. Philip Catholic Central High School. Finnila, who also attended the Battle Creek Area Math and Science Center, plans to study science. He was awarded the Dr. Paul and Sharon Ohm Gold Key Scholarship.

Lauren Garrison, a graduate of Pennfield High School. Garrison, who also attended the Calhoun Area Career Center and dual-enrolled at KCC, plans to study business management. She was awarded the Lindsay B. Draime Gold Key Scholarship.

Amelia Gerth, a graduate of Coldwater High School. Gerth, who dual-enrolled at KCC, plans to study dental hygiene. She was awarded the Southern Michigan Bank & Trust Gold Key Scholarship.

Jaelyn Hampton, a graduate of Napoleon High School. Hampton, who dual-enrolled at Jackson College, plans to study graphic design. She was awarded the Mildred E. Hoover Gold Key Memorial Scholarship.

Jasmine McMaster, a graduate of Athens High School. McMaster, who also attended the Calhoun Area Career Center and dual-enrolled at KCC, plans to study graphic design. She was awarded the Robert L. and Lois H. Brenner Gold Key Memorial Scholarship.

Ellie Nowak, a graduate of Olivet High School. Nowak, who also attended the Calhoun Area Career Center and dual-enrolled at KCC, plans to study early childhood education. She was awarded the Elizabeth H. Binda Gold Key Scholarship.

Gabrielle Petto, a graduate of Delton Kellogg High School. Petto plans to study agricultural science. She was awarded the Lela M. Karcher Gold Key Memorial Scholarship.

Jeremiah Salyers, a graduate of Olivet High School. Salyers, who also attended the Calhoun Area Career Center, plans to study law enforcement or industrial welding. He was awarded the Lela M. Karcher Gold Key Memorial Scholarship.

Kaycie Schrader, a graduate of Maple Valley Jr./Sr. High School. Schrader plans to study early childhood education. She was awarded the Ethel Groos Gold Key Scholarship.

Makenzy Steele, a graduate of Calhoun Christian School. Steele, who dual-enrolled at KCC, plans to take general studies. She was awarded the Melvin H., Doris A. and Fovette E. Dush Gold Key Scholarship.

Alexis Veitch, a graduate of Lakewood High School. Veitch, who dual-enrolled at KCC, plans to study nursing. She was awarded the Ethel Groos Gold Key Scholarship.

Jaytion Wallace, a graduate of Marshall High School. Wallace plans to study Nursing. She was awarded the Virginia M. Hensley Gold Key Scholarship.

Kyle Winslow, a graduate of Durand Area High School. Winslow, who dual-enrolled at Mott Community College, plans to study to be a physical therapist assistant. He was awarded the Hugh McPherson Gold Key Scholarship.

Photos of each scholarship recipient are available for download for use by the media from KCC's 2020-21 KCC Foundation Gold Key Scholars Flickr album online at www.flickr.com/photos/kelloggcommunitycollege/albums/72157715363461967.

For more information about the KCC Foundation or Gold Key Scholarships or to contribute to scholarships, please contact KCC Foundation Executive Director Teresa Durham at 269-965-4161 or visit www.kellogg.edu/foundation.