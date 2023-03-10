Kellogg Community College Announces Youth Summer Camps

For parents who want to get their kids involved in some creative activities during the upcoming summer, KCC is offering a wide range of summer camps that might spur the interest of your kid.

There are camps for youth ages 5-18 that are aimed at sports, baking, computer skills, theatre, and much more. A number of new classes fill the schedule, such as Beats & Jams, for that future digital music creator, and basic sewing for beginners.

KCC announces,

This year’s schedule includes camps focused on arts and crafts, cooking and food decorating, health care, science and technology, video game design and more, including several sports camps led by student athletes from KCC’s award-winning athletics teams.

There is also a discount for campers who sign-up by April 1st. If you register online and enter the code EBSU23, you will get 10% off the cost of each camp! More details, including dates, times, fees, and links to registration materials, can be found at kellogg.edu/youth.

A Full List of Camps, By Age Category, Follows Below:

Camps for Ages 5-8

Little Spikers: Adult & Child Volleyball Camp NEW

Mini Cake Boss: Adult & Child Camp NEW

Camps for Ages 8-12

Sew Perfect! Sewing for Beginners NEW

Art Smart: Drawing Basics NEW

Astronaut Training Camp

Dinosaurs & Paleontology NEW

Grossology: The Science of Gross Stuff

Just Beachy! Beach Themed Arts & Crafts NEW

Life in the Arctic NEW

Pizza Garden NEW

Shark Squad

S’more Fun! Camping Crafts NEW

Super Scientists

Water Works Art NEW

Camps for Ages 8-14

Be a Cake Boss! Cake Decorating

Beginning Embroidery NEW

Christmas Crafts NEW

Christmas Sweets & Treats NEW

Exciting Edible Art

Gingerbread Houses NEW

Make It & Take It: DIY Room Décor

Make It & Take It: Fidgets, Poppers & Spinners

Make It & Take It: Spa Party!

Paint Party! Llama or Octopus

Camps for Ages 10-14

Beats & Jams: Digital Music Creators NEW

Bonjour! A Trip to France NEW

Cyber Spies NEW

Learn to Knit! Knitting Basics NEW

Make It & Take It: DIY Jewelry NEW

Minecraft Designers

Minecraft Modders

Minecraft Redstone Engineers

Python Programmers

Roblox Coders & Entrepreneurs!

Roblox Makers

Theatre Camp: Matilda NEW

YouTube Content Creators NEW

Camps for Ages 12-18

CPR & First Aid

Safesitter Essentials: Skills for Babysitting & Staying Home Alone

Study Skills for Teens

Camps for Ages 14-18

A Day in the Life: Business & Computer Information Technology NEW

A Day in the Life: Early Childhood & Teacher Education NEW

A Day in the Life: Nursing, Dental Hygiene & Allied Health NEW

A Day in the Life: Public Safety

A Day in the Life: Skilled Trades

Aviation Discovery Camp

SAT & ACT Prep Series Online

Sports Camps for Ages 5-18

(Held in conjunction with KCC’s Athletics Department and led by KCC coaches and student-athletes)

Baseball

Bowling

Boys’ Basketball

Girls’ Basketball

Cross Country Camp: First Steps to a Better Season NEW

Little Spikers: Adult & Child Volleyball Camp NEW

Pickleball Camp NEW

Soccer

Summer Training Program: Strength, Speed & Agility NEW

Volleyball

Volleyball Skills Camps NEW