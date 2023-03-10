Kellogg Community College Announces Youth Summer Camps
For parents who want to get their kids involved in some creative activities during the upcoming summer, KCC is offering a wide range of summer camps that might spur the interest of your kid.
There are camps for youth ages 5-18 that are aimed at sports, baking, computer skills, theatre, and much more. A number of new classes fill the schedule, such as Beats & Jams, for that future digital music creator, and basic sewing for beginners.
KCC announces,
This year’s schedule includes camps focused on arts and crafts, cooking and food decorating, health care, science and technology, video game design and more, including several sports camps led by student athletes from KCC’s award-winning athletics teams.
There is also a discount for campers who sign-up by April 1st. If you register online and enter the code EBSU23, you will get 10% off the cost of each camp! More details, including dates, times, fees, and links to registration materials, can be found at kellogg.edu/youth.
A Full List of Camps, By Age Category, Follows Below:
Camps for Ages 5-8
- Little Spikers: Adult & Child Volleyball Camp NEW
- Mini Cake Boss: Adult & Child Camp NEW
Camps for Ages 8-12
- Sew Perfect! Sewing for Beginners NEW
- Art Smart: Drawing Basics NEW
- Astronaut Training Camp
- Dinosaurs & Paleontology NEW
- Grossology: The Science of Gross Stuff
- Just Beachy! Beach Themed Arts & Crafts NEW
- Life in the Arctic NEW
- Pizza Garden NEW
- Shark Squad
- S’more Fun! Camping Crafts NEW
- Super Scientists
- Water Works Art NEW
Camps for Ages 8-14
- Be a Cake Boss! Cake Decorating
- Beginning Embroidery NEW
- Christmas Crafts NEW
- Christmas Sweets & Treats NEW
- Exciting Edible Art
- Gingerbread Houses NEW
- Make It & Take It: DIY Room Décor
- Make It & Take It: Fidgets, Poppers & Spinners
- Make It & Take It: Spa Party!
- Paint Party! Llama or Octopus
Camps for Ages 10-14
- Beats & Jams: Digital Music Creators NEW
- Bonjour! A Trip to France NEW
- Cyber Spies NEW
- Learn to Knit! Knitting Basics NEW
- Make It & Take It: DIY Jewelry NEW
- Minecraft Designers
- Minecraft Modders
- Minecraft Redstone Engineers
- Python Programmers
- Roblox Coders & Entrepreneurs!
- Roblox Makers
- Theatre Camp: Matilda NEW
- YouTube Content Creators NEW
Camps for Ages 12-18
- CPR & First Aid
- Safesitter Essentials: Skills for Babysitting & Staying Home Alone
- Study Skills for Teens
Camps for Ages 14-18
- A Day in the Life: Business & Computer Information Technology NEW
- A Day in the Life: Early Childhood & Teacher Education NEW
- A Day in the Life: Nursing, Dental Hygiene & Allied Health NEW
- A Day in the Life: Public Safety
- A Day in the Life: Skilled Trades
- Aviation Discovery Camp
- SAT & ACT Prep Series Online
Sports Camps for Ages 5-18
(Held in conjunction with KCC’s Athletics Department and led by KCC coaches and student-athletes)
- Baseball
- Bowling
- Boys’ Basketball
- Girls’ Basketball
- Cross Country Camp: First Steps to a Better Season NEW
- Little Spikers: Adult & Child Volleyball Camp NEW
- Pickleball Camp NEW
- Soccer
- Summer Training Program: Strength, Speed & Agility NEW
- Volleyball
- Volleyball Skills Camps NEW