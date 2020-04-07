Kellogg Community College Campuses Remain Closed Until May

Kellogg Community College's online learning programs will continue as the buildings on their five campuses remain closed for a little longer.

The college announced Monday that the buildings on their campuses will remain closed for an extra two weeks, surpassing the original re-opening date scheduled for April 13th. Their campuses will remain closed for students through the remainder of the month with a new target date of May 4th. The COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings in Michigan are considered factors in the extension.

In the College's press release Monday, President Dr. Adrien Bennings stated -

The safety of our students and employees is of utmost importance and, at this time, we can’t ensure that it will be healthy, given current social distancing guidelines, for groups of people to enter our campuses in mid-April. It is best to err on the side of caution and extend our closure for several more weeks.

The campuses have been closed since March 18th. Students have been taking their Spring semester courses online since the closure. The current closure has also restricted applying for Summer semester courses to online only. That semester is scheduled to begin May 11th. Buildings are currently restricted to essential personnel specifically identified to conduct minimum basic operations.

Students are also encouraged to check their college email account daily and communicate with their instructors for questions and concerns. Other questions involving financial aid, online learning and registration of classes can be found here.

Kellogg Community College's main campus is located on North Avenue in Battle Creek. Their other campuses include the Regional Manufacturing Technology Center in Fort Custer, the Eastern Academic Center in Albion, the Grahl Center in Coldwater and the Fehsenfeld Center in Hastings.