Kellogg, United Way Team Up Against “Food Deserts”

Last week, the United Way and Kellogg Company were part of a big announcement that a $10 million dollar small business startup fund was being created for Battle Creek. This week, we're talking about another initiative by the two--making fresh fruits and vegetables available for segments of the Battle Creek community.

Stephanie Slingerland, Director of Philanthropy & Social Impact, Kellogg Company and Chris Sargent, President & CEO, United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region were guest on Tuesday's 95.3 WBCK Morning Show with Tim Collins.

Community members came together with United Way and Kellogg's® Raisin Bran® volunteers on Saturday to enhance local community gardens at Leila Arboretum, located at 928 W Michigan Ave in Battle Creek. The rain forced the volunteers inside where they built picnic tables for placement near the established gardens. Volunteers will still be working on fencing to prevent animals from eating the produce.

United-Against-Food-Deserts-picnic-table-painting03Photo-by-United-Way-of-the-Battle-Creek-and-Kalamazoo-Region

The volunteer effort is part of Kellogg and United Way’s “United Against Food Deserts” initiative taking place in nine communities across the country this summer.

"Food deserts" are generally low-income areas of a community that are more than a mile from a grocery store.pro

United Against Food Deserts is part of Kellogg Company’s global signature cause, Breakfasts for Better Days™. Kellogg has committed to creating 3 billion Better Days around the world by the end of 2025 by feeding people in need, expanding feeding and nutrition education programs, helping farmers increase yields, encouraging employee volunteerism and engaging people in the important topic of food security.