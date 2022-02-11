Hey Michigan… Do You Have Any of These Fascinating Old Kellogg’s Vinyl Albums?

Just take those old records off the shelf... and while you're at it, check and see if there is a Kellogg's logo slapped on the front of it.

Get our free mobile app

The Battle Creek-based cereal maker was involved with several albums over the years and you can find dozens of them available on various online shopping sites. And it doesn't stop at vinyl. There are also cassettes and compact discs that have the famous red cursive logo printed on them as well.

We're trying to learn more about the history of these albums and exactly what Kellogg's role in them was. There seems to be a wide variety of types of music and content.

We would love to find out more on these and if there are any more out there. Feel free to reach out with any details you know and include a photo that we could use in a future update. Just include your name, where you're from, and any information you have.

And if you don't have any of them lying around, many people are selling them on various shopping websites. We found several, including the ones in the photo above. Some of these are in incredible condition and a few have remained perfectly preserved with the original packaging.

These are just a few among many for sale. One of our favorites is this Kellogg's Presents: Superman Radio Show which contains an original "old-time" radio broadcast in its entirety. YouTube user Aaron Bates says the record was among four offered on the back of Kellogg's cereal boxes.

One of my earliest memories was listening to this as a kid. These recordings have different bumpers than what is generally out there. This is a rip (upload) of my record. - Aaron Bates via YouTube