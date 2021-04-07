Kellogg’s is a Part of Another Guinness World Record [Video]

Students at an elementary school set a world record for toppling the most cereal boxes like dominos. Sure, you can do it without Kellogg's but why would you?

You can't have this much fun learning virtually. Students at Red Cedar Elementary in Bluffton South Carolina knocked over 3,730 cereal boxes like dominos to set a new Guinness Record.

Guess who held a previous record? Kellogg's.

In 2016, Kellogg's workers lined up 2,686 boxes of Corn Flakes as a team-building exercise at an employee conference in Manchester, England. Once the first was knocked over, they all fell down, cementing a Guinness World Record. The mark was first bested by a New York high school the next year and now, the multi-national company that put Battle Creek, Michigan on the map and taught us the value of two box tops has lost the title to an elementary school.

The students at Red Cedar Elementary in Bluffton, South Carolina set up more than 6,000 boxes of Kellogg's, General Mills, Quaker, and Post cereals like dominos in the cafeteria. Not all of them fell, but the 3,730 that were knocked down is a new Guinness World Record. Watch the fascinating video below, and you'll get caught up in the excitement of the kids. The boxes of cereal used were donated and will, in turn, be given to a local charity with a handwritten note from students attached to each one.

You win some, you lose some. Don't feel bad for Kellogg's, they still hold the Guinness World Record for the World's Largest Cereal Breakfast, won when 1,384 people sat down together in Dubai in 2013. Who else misses Battle Creek's Cereal Festival?