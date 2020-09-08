Kellogg’s to Release Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pie Cereal

Kellogg's is always reinventing their brands. We've seen them turn Froot Loops cereal into a successful line of ice pops. They took their beloved cheese cracker, Cheez-It, and joined forces with Pizza Hut to bring us the Cheez-It Pizza. Just a few months ago, their Cereal Mashups hit the market, which combined two of their most popular cereals in one box, saving all of us from having to make a tough choice first thing in the morning. So it shouldn't be a surprise that the newest breakfast cereal to roll off the line at Kellogg's is based on a beloved childhood treat, Little Debbie's Oatmeal Creme Pies.

Sure Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies have gotten a bad wrap over the years from children who would much prefer to see a Cosmic Brownie or Swiss Roll at the bottom of their lunch box, but have you ever turned one down when offered? Heck no! The chewy cookie with the fluffy creme filling will always be a crowd pleaser. So will a cereal version that is described as, quote, “crispy spiced oatmeal cookie cereal pieces made with cinnamon, nutmeg, and a hint of molasses... covered with sweetly coated, creme-flavored frosting” be more than a gimmick for the food giant? You'll have to wait and see when the cereal hits store shelves in December. And at $3.99 for a 9.1 oz. box and $5.69 for a 14.5 oz. box, you can treat every Little Debbie fan on your holiday list.

So what's next for Kellogg's? I'm crossing my fingers for Star Crunch Ice Cream.