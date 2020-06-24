Kellogg’s Unveiled Their First Cereal Mashup – Take a Peek at Mashups We Don’t Want to See

We all kind of shot some shade at Taco Bell when they first introduced the Doritos Locos Tacos. But after a taste test (or several), we had to admit that combining the great taste of Doritos with tacos was actually a pretty good (and delicious) idea. Though many food Frankensteins have produced very questionable items (I'm looking at you KFC's Double Down), Kellogg's has just announced the unveiling of its own food monster; Kellogg's MASHUPS Cereal.

Combining two of their best selling cereals (Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops) in one box for optimum breakfast enjoyment, there is no longer a need to purchase more than one box of cereal at a time! Indeed, to continue breakfast ease, Kellogg's has eliminated the hemming and hawing over which cereal to choose from! Kellogg's MASHUPS Cereal lets you hit that snooze button one more time, for the decision has already been made.

This is the first cereal mashup to come from the breakfast food giant. But as exciting as this prospect of two great foods in one can be, I hope the masterminds in Kellogg's product development wing don't get overzealous. I wouldn't want to see, for instance...