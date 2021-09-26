Kelly Ripa was all “Go Blue” this weekend, and you can chalk it up to getting into being the parent of a Wolverine.

The talk show star, and actor hubby Mark Consuelos, were spotted at the Big House Saturday for the University of Michigan vs Rutgers game. Both took to Instagram to post pictures in the stands along with son Joaquin, a freshman this year at U of M. Ripa was even sporting a Michigan shirt and captioned her post “Go Blue”.

Son Joaquin, who is the youngest of Ripa and Consuelos' children, is in his first year of college in Ann Arbor after committing to the U of M wrestling team back in March. Joaquin made the choice to wear the maize & blue after weighing several scholarship options.

The couple were in Ann Arbor earlier this year for a campus visit with their son back in June, and will most likely be spending quite a bit of time in Wolverine country once wrestling season gets underway. Joaquin one of Kelly & Mark's children to travel the farthest for college from the family home in New York, The couple’s older children, Michael, 24, and Lola, 19, both stayed in New York and attended New York University.

Joaquin and the rest of the U of M Wrestling team will kick off their season against Ohio State on January 14, 2021. Michigan's football team downed Rutgers Saturday, 20-13. As Ripa said, Go Blue.