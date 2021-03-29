Kelly Ripa’s Son Commits to the University of Michigan

Looks like there’s going to be a wolverine in the Ripa /Consuelo’s household.

The son of Kelly Ripa, host of Live with Kelly & Ryan, has signed on to wrestle for the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Son Joaquin, who is the youngest of Ripa and actor Mark Consuelos' children, finally made a decision as to which school he would commit to for next year and the university was proud to get the word out.

The U of M wrestling team announced his decision in a post to their Instagram reading, “SIGNED: Welcome to the family, @joaquinconsuelos! #NewBlue #GoBlue.”

During her show back in February, Ripa talked about the journey her son was taking while choosing a school. She shared the personal side that her husband didn't think Joaquin would ever attend university due to his dyslexia and dysgraphia, USA Today had reported.

"Mark got very emotional and very choked up because he said, 'You know I never thought he would be able to go to college because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic,'" Ripa said on the taping of the show in February.

The family also celebrated the big announcement with a post to Ripa's Instagram showing her husband and son sporting some Michigan swag.

Ripa told People magazine that her son has worked hard to accomplish what he has saying, "Through hard work, determination, [and] remediation, Joaquin was able to overcome the "misunderstood learning difference," She added that for their family, dyslexia and dysgraphic has been a "blessing."

"Kids with dyslexia learn how to read the room, they pick up on social cues ... their other skills become [stronger]," she said. We are sure to see the entire family around Ann Arbor this fall. Go Blue!