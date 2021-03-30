NASCAR’s Kenny Wallace to Race in Michigan

It won't be the high banks at 200 m.p.h., but NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace will be going back to his roots when he races in Michigan this May.

Earnhardt, Petty, Allison, Bodine, and Wallace are the biggest family names in NASCAR, with generations of drivers competing in the sport. Hall of Fame driver Rusty was the most successful of the three brothers, winning NASCAR's Rookie of the Year in 1984 followed by a series championship just five years later. Mike had a storied career in the sport until 2020 and Kenney Wallace is still getting behind the wheel today at tracks across the country.

Dale Earnhardt gave Kenny Wallace a seat for his first-ever NASCAR start. That was 1988. Over the next 25 years, Wallace took the checkered flag nine times in the Xfinity series, NASCAR's "minor league." He's raced with the big boys too, and now he's coming to race with the local favorites in Marne, Michigan, at Berlin Raceway. May 1st is Kenny Wallace Night. He'll strap in and run the Limited Late Model event and also race the National Compact Series that same night, then stick around for a post-race party after the last race that night.

Kenny and his brother Rusty Wallace moved into the broadcast booth at the end of their racing careers, but you never lose that desire to go fast and turn left. Kenny has been racing on dirt a lot lately and from the looks of his Facebook page, having fun.