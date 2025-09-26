Battle Creek Game Of The Week: Kenowa Hills @ Harper Creek Preview

We are almost past the halfway point of the high school football regular season, and we have seen several exciting games. Harper Creek has continued their dominance after another win over Pennfield. Meanwhile, the Panthers have seen success themselves, sitting at 2-3. The Bearcats have won a couple of games as well, but now they are battling an injury to star quarterback Lee Campbell Jr, while Lakeview is still searching for their first win.

As we prepare for another Battle Creek Game of the Week, the Beavers will be back in the limelight. This time, they are welcoming in a playoff-caliber team in Kenowa Hills, which they lost to last year by a score of 30-34. They battled back and forth all game long before the Knights pulled ahead at the very end. This time, the Beavers will be playing host and looking to avenge the loss they took in Grand Rapids last year.

Kenow Hills comes into the game with a perfect 4-0 record with wins over Forest Hills Northern, Paw Paw, Allendale, and Cedar Springs. Cedar Springs took down the Beavers in week 2, 30-20, while the Knights won that game 49-35. That makes this week's game poised to be an uphill battle for the Beavers, but it should be a high-scoring affair.

Jacob Harrison and Da'Jzon Hughes will be live from Beaver Stadium at 6:45 p.m. for the pregame show and kickoff at 7:00 p.m. The Beavers will look to spoil the undefeated season of the Knights, while Kenowa Hills will be looking to prove that they are still the better team.