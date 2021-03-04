Kent County Man Wins Million Dollar Michigan Powerball Lottery

It's the dream we all have, and Jacob Filiatreau of Lowell is now living his and ours, too.

The Kent County man is feeling like a million bucks (before taxes) be he won $1 million in the Michigan Lottery's Powerball game.

A Lottery press release today says Filiatreau matched the five white balls – 17-54-56-63-69 – in the Dec. 12, 2020 drawing to win the big prize. He bought his winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 432 Lincoln Lake Avenue Southeast in Lowell. That's quite a tank of gas

“I play Powerball regularly and always take my tickets back up to the store to scan them,” said Filiatreau. “When I scanned this ticket, I had a strange feeling when I saw the message.

“I asked the clerk to check the ticket for me and when I realized what I had won, well, the best way to describe it is I felt like a million bucks!”

He goes on to say “this takes a lot of weight off my shoulders and helps me do things now that I had planned to do a long time down the road.”

It's a line from an old Humphrey Bogart movie, but truly, it is "the stuff dreams are made of."

And rather than winning after he was retired, at 36, Filiatreau is heading into his prime years and will allow him to do a lot of things others can't. He says he plans to share his good fortune with his family.

