UPDATE: Man Wanted For Robbing Rockford Bank Arrested

UPDATE: According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, a 27-year-old Cadillac-area man has been arrested for robbing Fifth Third Bank in Rockford Saturday morning.

Police say,

With the help of the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post, the KCSO conducted a search warrant at a Wexford County home resulting in the arrest. The man is expected to be arraigned on charges of bank robbery in 63rd District Court.

ORIGINAL STORY: Do you recognize this bank robbery suspect sporting U-M gear?

Get our free mobile app

The Kent County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are searching for a man who they say robbed a bank in Rockford this weekend.

Kent County Sheriff's Office Kent County Sheriff's Office loading...

The robbery happened just after 11a.m. on Saturday, August 27, at Fifth Third Bank on 10 Mile Road in Algoma Township.

According to police, the suspect did not show or imply any weapons, and no one was hurt.

Kent County Sheriff's Office Kent County Sheriff's Office loading...

Kent County Sheriff's Office, the Rockford Police Department, and Michigan State Police K9 Team searched the area, however the suspect remains at large at this time.

Kent County Sheriff's Office Kent County Sheriff's Office loading...

The suspect is described as a middle aged white male, wearing a University of Michigan hat, U-M long sleeve shirt, dark pants, and a surgical mask.

Kent County Sheriff's Office Kent County Sheriff's Office loading...

Anyone with information is asked to send a direct message to KCSO on Facebook, contact Silent Observer, or call the KCSO at 616-336-3113.

This is a developing story.

15 Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan Based on Crime Rates These are the Michigan cities that have the highest crime rates. Take a look and see if your city made it onto the list.