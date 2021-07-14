Kent County Police Search for Missing, Endangered Man

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is seeking help finding a missing endangered person, 69-year-old David Cook.

David was last seen on Wednesday, July 14, at 9:00 AM, leaving the 7500 block of Burlingame Ave SW in Byron Center in his car to run errands. The vehicle is a silver 2001 Dodge Dakota with Michigan plate EDP1538.

According to police, David left without his medication, and it is uncharacteristic for him to be gone this long.

David is described as a white male, 5'11" tall, 195 pounds, with long brown hair and a gray beard.

Anyone with any information on David's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.