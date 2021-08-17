UPDATE: Missing Plainfield Township Woman Found Safe

UPDATE (8/17/21 - 3:55PM): Heather Dulaney has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating 39-year-old Heather Dulaney from Plainfield Township.

According to police, Heather suffers from mental health conditions and is believed to be a danger to herself. She is not believed to be a threat to others.

Heather was last seen on August 15, 2021 near her home on 10 Mile Rd N.E. in Plainfield Township.

According to a release, Heather is described as a white female, 5’07”, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Heather is driving a white 2018 Toyota Camry with Michigan license plate DTY0610.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story.