UPDATE: Missing Plainfield Township Woman Found Safe
UPDATE (8/17/21 - 3:55PM): Heather Dulaney has been found safe.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating 39-year-old Heather Dulaney from Plainfield Township.
Get our free mobile app
According to police, Heather suffers from mental health conditions and is believed to be a danger to herself. She is not believed to be a threat to others.
Heather was last seen on August 15, 2021 near her home on 10 Mile Rd N.E. in Plainfield Township.
According to a release, Heather is described as a white female, 5’07”, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Heather is driving a white 2018 Toyota Camry with Michigan license plate DTY0610.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
This is a developing story.
17 Michigan Children Have Gone Missing Since January 1, 2021
17 Children Have Gone Missing in Michigan Since January 1, 2021