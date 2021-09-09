The Kent County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Gaines Township.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's department says that 14-year-old Serenity Jackson was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 near the area of South Division Ave. and 60th St.

Serenity is described as a black female who is five feet five inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has long black hair with blonde tips.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants, as was not wearing shoes or a jacket.

Anyone with information regarding Serenity's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.