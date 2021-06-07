Kentucky State Police Searching for Escaped Inmate from Battle Creek Michigan

Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate from Battle Creek Michigan who escaped custody on June 4th.

Kentucky State Police Searching for an inmate who escaped from custody in Hart County Kentucky. According to Hart County Jail staff, an inmate walked away from a work detail at 100 Bluegrass Avenue in Horse Cave, Kentucky.

The escapee is 49-year-old Christopher Mazur of Battle Creek, Michigan. Mazur is described as a white male, standing 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 155 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. It is unknown what Mazur was wearing when he escaped police custody.

Kentucky State Police tell us that it is unknown if Mazur still has ties to Battle Creek Michigan or if he may try to make his way back.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Mazur is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 3 at 270-782-2010 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App. Callers may remain anonymous.