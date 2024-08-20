One of Michigan's most northern points is home to an incredible sight to behold. The night sky above the Upper Peninsula can provide the most unique viewing experiences, so it's no surprise one of the best locations for star gazing in the state is tucked away Up North.

Few places on the planet can give you the feeling of standing on the edge of the world like the Keweenaw Dark Sky Park. The sky blankets across the tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula unbothered by light pollution and tall structures for an unmatched viewing experience.

Get our free mobile app

For Trolls (Lower Peninsula Michiganders, for the uninitiated), the trip to Keweenaw Dark Sky Park can be a long one, but it's clearly worth the drive.

The park, located at the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge, a resort of sorts, offers much more than simple stargazing at the Upper Peninsula's first and only official dark sky park. You can learn how to properly stargaze at the lodge and engage in various other activities.

Naturally, when you're stargazing, you'll scenes that you'll want to capture forever with a picture, but even that state-of-the-art, latest-and-greatest smartphone of yours isn't going to take a picture well enough to do it justice. Astrophotography is an acquired skill, and the dark sky park has people on staff who can help you capture the wonderous skies above you.

If you visit during the early in the year, you can have a truly unique experience by going on a guided moonlit snowshoe hike.

Of course, you'll want to check the moon cycle to ensure you take your visit at the most optimal time. While you don't have to stay overnight at the Mountain Lodge to enjoy any on-site activities, you'll want to plan everything ahead for the trip. Details on the lodge can be found here while details for the park can be found here.

The Biggest Lava Flow in the Country: Keweenaw Peninsula