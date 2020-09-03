Kia, Hyundai Recall over 500k Vehicles, Risk of Engine Fire

Rut Roh, Shaggy. Both Kia and Hyundai are recalling certain models of cars after they've both had brake fluid leaks, that have led to 15 engine fires for Hyundai and 8 for Kia.

According to WZZM, the recall affects over 591,000 vehicles including 2013 - 2015 Kia Optima sedans and 2014 - 2015 Kia Sorento SUVs as well as 2013 - 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs. The recall affects over 440k Kias and 203,000 Hyundais.

So now that I've told you that those makes and models have the potential to catch fire, I should also mention that the recalls will start in October for both automakers. WZZM says Kia will start their recalls on October 15 and Hyundai will start October 23rd. When that happens, the dealerships will take a look at the brake control panel, because the problem stems from brake fluid leaking into the hydraulic control unit for the anti-lock brakes, which isn't good, because it then can cause an electrical short, which then can lead to an engine fire. If they determine your car is in need of the repair, they'll fix it at no charge.

WZZM says that Hyundai said the only time you should be concerned about your car possibly catching fire is if the warning light for the anti-lock brakes (or the ABS light) comes on. At that point, you should park your car and disconnect the battery. They say as long as the light hasn't come on, there shouldn't be a need to park the car outside before being able to take it in for the recall.