Kid Rock Has A Simple Message For ‘Far Left Socialist Liberals/Media’ Who Want To Deprogram Trump Supporters

When it comes to most things Michigander Kid Rock speaks directly to people and in words in which you cannot mistake his message. Well, he has struck again and for good reason.

The insanity in the Democratic Party started last November when an off-balanced member of the Democratic National Committee by the name of David Adkins, called for the deprogramming of the 74 million-plus voters who believed in President Trump’s policies and his America First belief and policies unlike the Democratic Parties beliefs these days. This mentality challenged person twitted:

Really “deprogram 75 million people”? Do you consider these people serious adults or hormone-driven teenagers. In fact, it is an insult to teenagers to call them teenagers.

Sounds a bit Nazi-like would you not say.

Also, this is hilarious since this is coming from a party that demands group think and will punish anyone who steps out of line. A party whose leader, Joe Biden, told Black people that “Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black”.

Interesting, and whose followers need deprogramming?

Well Kid Rock has a message for those looney tunes who call for the “deprogramming” of Trump supporters and that is:

I am standing shoulder to shoulder with you Kid as we head to “deprogramming” to have a peaceful and non-violent discussion about what they would like to do. The only a$$ that should be whooped would be in a free speech debate forum. That is something that the left is truly afraid of and will never engage in debating an issue. You either agree with them or you are evil and must be dispensed of.

Stand up to all these bullies in the Democratic Party. Like most bullies, they are only brave in a crowd and their media crowd is big for right now.

