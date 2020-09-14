Kid Rock to Join Trump Jr. at MI Campaign Rally Tonight

Kid Rock is scheduled to join Donald Trump Jr. at a rally tonight in Macomb County.

Michigan's own Kid Rock will be making an appearance at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump tonight in Macomb County. The event is scheduled to take place at Bumpers Landing Boat Club in Harrison Township. Donald Trump Jr. will be hosting this 'Make America Great Again!' rally beginning at 7 pm.

This event is free to attend for the general public, but if you plan on going, the campaign asks that you register for it first. You can do that by clicking here. The event is a first come first serve entry event and only two tickets are allowed per mobile number and the doors will open up at 6 pm.

This event was originally scheduled for tomorrow night but has since been moved to this evening. This event is the second Trump rally here in Michigan in the last week. President Trump spoke at MBS International Airport in Freeland last Thursday, September 10th.

On the other side of the aisle, Presidential Candidate Joe Biden's wife, Jill Biden, will be on the campaign trail in Michigan as well. On Tuesday, September 15th, (tomorrow) Jill Biden will visit Grand Rapids and Battle Creek. She will start the day by touring Kids' Food Basket, which helps feed children in West Michigan. After that, she will meet up with Governor Gretchen Whitmer to participate in a listening session with military families.

With less than two months left until the presidential election, I'm sure we will see more campaign rally's here in Michigan in the near future.

