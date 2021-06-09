Take a Look Inside Kid Rock’s Michigan Childhood Home

Kid Rock grew up as an impoverished, unloved barefoot boy in a dirt floor shack in the secluded hills of Michigan.

THAT IS SO FAR FROM THE TRUTH.

No, he wasn't raised in the slums, or from the 'other side of the tracks' or even in the hillbilly hills of Michigan. Just the opposite: he grew up in one heck of a ritzy spread in Romeo, Macomb County.

Kid Rock, born Robert James Ritchie in 1971, grew up in a 5,660 square foot mansion on 5½ acres. Including:

FIVE BEDROOMS

SEVEN BATHROOMS

SWIMMING POOL

TENNIS COURT

JACUZZIS

POOL HOUSE w/phone, kitchen, wood stove, balcony/bedroom

FIVE GARAGES

CABANA

STORAGE UNIT

Yup...a far cry from the Clampett's mountain cabin.

The family owned it up until it was sold in 2018.....for $650,000. The realtor listed it as the “American Badass's Childhood Home”.....but it may be difficult to imagine a badass coming from this environment.

Take a look at Kid Rock's childhood home – inside and out – in the photo gallery below!

KID ROCK'S CHILDHOOD HOME

