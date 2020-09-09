Kids and Hunters With Disabilities Can Deer Hunt This Weekend

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Kids 16 and under and hunters with disabilities will be allowed to hunt this weekend thanks to Michigan's annual Liberty Hunt.

According to WNEM, those who are 16-year or younger and eligible hunters can join the hunt on Saturday, Sept. 12, or Sunday, Sept. 13.

Hannah Schauer, DNR Wildlife Division education and communications coordinator:

People with disabilities can experience difficulties with mobility, climbing into a tree stand, sighting in-game, hearing game approaching or holding a firearm. The Liberty Hunt provides opportunities for veterans and others to get outdoors and try a new sport or continue to enjoy one they love.

During this firearm hunt, a deer or deer combo license may be used for an antlered or antlerless deer. A Deer Management Assistance (DMA) permit may also be used to take one antlerless deer only if issued for the area/land upon which hunting.

To qualify an individual must fit one of the DNR's following criteria:

Be a veteran who has been determined to have a 100-percent disability, or is rated as individually unemployable by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Have been issued a permit, by the DNR, to hunt from a standing vehicle.

Have been issued a permit by the DNR to hunt using a laser-sighting device.

Be blind as defined by MCL 393.351.

Be deaf as defined by section 2 of 72 PA 1978, MCL 408.202.

All hunters participating in this season must wear hunter orange.