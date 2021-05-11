Where Can Kids Eat Free in Kalamazoo? Check Out These Local Spots

One of the things that I hate most about being an adult is having to answer that question that never seems to end, "What do you want to do for dinner?" I'm saying that as a grown woman with no children depending on me. I can't imagine how exhausting that must be when you also have to answer that question for your children.

Well, in Kalamazoo there are a few local restaurants that let kids eat free or nearly free of charge.

Kzookids has once again put together an incredible list of restaurants providing these types of meals all week long. You can find the full list here. I'm going to focus on locally owned establishments instead of the bigger chains. Here are at least 5 local spots with free meals for the kids!

1. Fletcher's Pub

At Fletcher's Pub kids eat free with one adult meal purchase on Sundays and Mondays. They have two locations: One in Texas Corners and one in the Oakwood Plaza. You can find their hours, full menu, daily specials, and exact locations on their website.

2. North Eleven

Off Gull Road in Kalamazoo, North Eleven offers a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult meal on Tuesdays and Saturdays. There is a time restriction on this one. The deal is only between 12-8pm on those select days.

3. Mancino's Pizza and Grinders

This local spot offers a kind of two for one deal. Two kids eat free with adult meal purchase on Tuesdays from 5-8pm. Now, there are a few Mancino's locations. This deal is only applicable at Portage location. Find all of their locations and full menu here.

4. Richland Pub

Otherwise known as "The Pub", this Richland spot offers free meals to kids (with the purchase of an adult meal) on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. This is for kids 12 and under and they may choose a free item off of the kids menu. Find more details on The Pub's website.

5. J. Gumbo's

Again, J. Gumbo's may have a few locations but the one in Kalamazoo offers a free kids meal on Sundays with the purchase of an adult meal. As well, the deal is offered all day long. Find their full menu, other locations and more here.

These were just a few local spots in the Kalamazoo area offering free meals for kids. Find the full list from Kzoo Kids, including national chains, here.