Get Your Polish Sausage Fix at ‘Kielbasa Idol’ in Grand Rapids This September

Get ready to stuff your face with Kielbasa. Coming up in September, local meat markets are competing in "Kielbasa Idol" in Grand Rapids!

Who Has The Best Kielbasa in West Michigan?

Since its inception in 2011, Kielbasa Idol is a competition in which local butchers compete to find out who's got the best kielbasa in West Michigan.

Prizes are awarded for first and second place in two categories: The Judges Award and The Peoples Choice Award.

There's also a beer tent and live music.

When is Grand Rapids Kielbasa Idol 2023?

Kielbasa Idol is Saturday, September 10, 2023, 2p.m. to 7p.m., at St. Adalbert Park at the corner of 5th and Davis NW.

Here's is the schedule of events for Kielbasa Idol 2023:

Beer tent opens at 2p.m.

Live Music from Signal Point 2:30p.m. - 4:30p.m. and 5p.m. - 7p.m.

National Anthem 3:45p.m.

Kielbasa Tasting starts at 4p.m.

How Much Does Kielbasa Idol Cost?

While prices for 2023 have yet to be announced, in 2022 cost was $5 per person for tasting and voting. Proceeds benefited programs at The Knights of Columbus at the Basilica of St. Adalbert Council.

Beverages were an additional cost.

Who Competes in Kielbasa Idol?

Last year eight West Michigan meat markets are competed in Kielbasa Idol.

In 2022, Lewandowki's Market took home No.1 in both the Judges Choice and People's Choice categories.

When this year's competitors are announced, we'll update this post!

Follow Kielbasa Idol on Facebook for more info.