The concept of Airbnb was revolutionary when it first started. The prices were cheap, there was a wider variety of options compared to hotel stays, and you could often have a unique experience.

While the prices seem to be going up as of late, local Airbnb's still offer amazing views. But, get ready to pay a pretty penny.

I came across this SW Michigan Airbnb listed for nearly $1300 a night. But, before you scoff at the price, let's take a look at the amenities.

The home, which is rated 5 stars on Airbnb, sits directly on Long Lake in the Portage area. It includes 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and is said to support large gatherings of 12 people or more. You'll have access to:

Firepit

Outdoor BBQ

Beach 'essentials' like snorkel gear, towels, blankets, and umbrellas

3 Kayaks with life preservers

You can see the full list of amenities and booking information here.

Whether you're having a girl's weekend, bachelor party, or celebrating any other occasion, $1297 a night feels like a lot. But, perhaps doable if you're splitting it with multiple people.

For now, let's take a tour of the most expensive Airbnb I found in SW Michigan: