Kind Gesture After Battle Creek Resident Tries to Buy Veteran’s Meal

A conversation with a veteran leads to a lesson in thankfulness and an unexpected act of kindness.

Sometimes it's the little things that remind you how great our neck of the woods really is. A.C. Collette recently shared an experience she had in the city she calls home, Battle Creek. While making a quick trip to a drug store, A.C. says a man with a Vietnam Veteran hat approached her and began talking with her. A.C. says the man was quite skinny and his clothes were well worn.

While a cynic might assume this story might begin with a request for money, food, or something of that nature, that never happened. Instead, A.C. says that the two had a great conversation.

The veteran asked her if she was rich to which she says she replied with a chuckle and a big NO. The man then proceeded to open his wallet, which was empty and told her how he was the richest man in the world.

A.C. says he was quite proud of his military experience and beamed while talking about it. He listed off many things in the conversation that he was grateful for, not once complaining. Even so, his stomach growled throughout their exchange.

Moved by his outlook on life and infectious demeanor, she asked if he was hungry. She said his eyes lit up and he eagerly nodded yes. You might think this is close to where the story ends but there's still another heartwarming twist.

So the two headed to a nearby restaurant. A.C. told the veteran order what he would like. As she attempted to pay for the meal, a young lady who works at the restaurant said that the order was already taken care of. A.C. says she was a bit dumbfounded and confused. That's when the young restaurant worker looked at the veteran's tattered hat, smiled, and said "There is no charge. Your order will be right up."

A.C. said that the worker's name is Jasmine. Jasmine is an assistant manager for a Battle Creek area Arby's. A.C. says what made Jasmine's act so impactful was is she is a young adult. A group that is not always seen as respecting elders or paying attention to anything besides social media. Not only that but workers in the foodservice industry have been pressed so hard throughout the last few years. Something A.C. is keenly aware of as one of the founders of Stuff the Front and an employee of Eats BC.

A.C. says her biggest takeaway from the experience is that there is still kindness in the world after all the negative and how good it is to see young people taking care of our veterans.

