Hey Michigan, Here’s How Your Cat Can Help You De-Fog Your Windshield

We all know cats hold more secrets than they'll ever be willing to share, but even they don't know how to reliably de-fog the windshield.

You've been there: the window fogs up and you can't tell if it's because of the heat or the cold and no matter which type of air you send to the windshield, it only gets worse.

During the changing of the seasons, it's even worse. At least when it's winter you know just to heat the windshield. But, that does take some time. If I'm already running five minutes late, I can't afford to sit in the car waiting for the defroster to do its job.

That's where your cat can step in and lend a paw.

But while your cat can help you get a handle on clearing your windshield no matter what the Michigan weather throws at you, you don't have to worry about loading your kitty up into the vehicle. Go ahead and take that sigh of relief that your forearms won't get shredded.

To let the cat fully out of the bag, you don't need the feline at all. Just the kitty litter you'd already own if you are a proud cat parent. You'll also need a tube sock and packing tape.

The unspoken portion of this life hack is checking out at your local Meijer with just those three items.

When choosing the litter and socks for this hack, you'll need to be a little picky. Non-clumping or crystal-based litters tend to help best while athletic socks that wick away moisture well will also be a big help.

According to Readers Digest, the process is simple and repeatable to help you get on the road a bit quicker when the weather isn't cooperating with your windshield.

Take your sock and place the roll of tape at the top of the tube and push it in so that the center of the roll makes the cuff of the sock plenty wide. (You can also stuff the roll inside the sock and fold the cuff over—whatever makes it easiest to pour in the litter.) Take your kitty litter and fill the sock up to about where your ankle would begin, remove the tape roll, and tie it off tight at that point. If you prefer, you can stuff the whole thing into a second sock for extra strength... Now that you have your “litter bomb,” place it on your dashboard every time you park and leave your car.

To be fair, there's probably a simpler solution, if manufacturers just made some technological advances in the windshield department.

