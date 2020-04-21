KNHS Offering Live Help To Those Struggling To Pay Mortgage

The Kalamazoo Neighborhood Housing Service Inc. are a non-profit group here in Kalamazoo that help low and moderate income households achieve home-ownership. Today, they're going live on Facebook on Tuesday, April 21st at 4:30 to help those who may be struggling to pay their mortgage during this difficult time. The company provides loans, coaching, education, development services, and foreclosure prevention. Whether you’re a homeowner looking to save your first home, or a renter looking to repair your credit, this may be an important video to take part in, as discussed on their Facebook post:

