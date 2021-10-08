Knitters Needed for a Good Cause at Upcoming Vicksburg Event

If you love knitting you could be using those skills to create warm clothes for those in need in southwest Michigan.

In the Facebook group Vicksburg Michigan: Around the Villiage, a woman named Mary Lohman-Burke shared a post about an upcoming event: Knitting in November.

Knitting in November is a community knitting event with the goal of creating warm clothing like hats, mittens, and scarves all of which will benefit the South County Community Services in Vicksburg.

According to their website, South County Community Services is

the only human service agency dedicated to serving the 25,000 residents who live in the southern tier of Kalamazoo County. With a mission to work with families to improve quality of life, the agency serves as the dynamic hub connecting persons at all life stages with the resources they need to manage life’s challenges and opportunities.

They have multiple programs which benefit the community like a food pantry, mobile health clinics, senior assistance, and transportation services. Learn more here.

The Knitting in November event will take place from 9am - 12pm on Saturday, November 6th, and on Saturday, November 13th. Both events will be located at Vicksburg United Methodist Church at 217 S Main Street.

Get our free mobile app

Yarn will be purchased for the participating knitters. Patterns will also be provided but you are more than welcome to bring your own, too. As well, the event will include:

Food

Beverages

Door Prizes

The original post also mentioned a Polar Fleece blanket project for kids but, I've been unable to find more information. However, if you're unable to make this event and want to make a fleece blanket to donate this youtube video shows 4 different ways you can make a fleece blanket at home:

You will need to register to attend Knitting in November. You can find more information here or contact Mary Burke at malburke2@aol.com.

All The Vendors At The Jingle Bling Craft Show 2021 The annual Jingle Bling Craft & Vendor Show is returning to Battle Creeks this year and they've already got a number of vendors this year already lined up.