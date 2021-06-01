Kroger Offers Millions In Vaccination Perks

Kroger is joining the list of retail giants in America pushing us to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Kroger’s Michigan footprint is largely set down in SE Michigan with the closest locations to Battle Creek in Lansing and Hillsdale. But some people might be willing to make the drive just for the chance at a year’s free groceries or a $1 million dollar prize for being vaccinated.

Get our free mobile app

The offer links Kroger even more firmly with the state Whitmer administration and the Biden administration in Washington pushing to get 70% of Americans vaccinated. They believe that with that level of vaccination, the virus won’t be able to spread.

Kroger is releasing some early details on the plan that will be fully revealed this week. Kroger calls it the “Community Immunity Giveaway”. You will be able to enter for the giveaway even if you’ve already been vaccinated. When all is said and done, Kroger plans to award 5 $1 million dollar vaccination prizes. And 50 additional winners will win one year’s worth of free groceries.

Kroger has been a major player in the government's efforts targeting the COVID-19 virus. It got involved in the vaccination effort from the start. The company began offering employees a $100 bonus upon vaccination. Kroger pharmacies have been administered over 4.6 million vaccinations going back to December.

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen says in a company statement that Kroger is asking all its customers to get the vaccine, “The faster we reach community immunity, the sooner we can all get back to enjoying backyard barbecues, live music and gathering for special occasions.. (This) is another way we are doing our part to help America recover from the public health crisis and safely return to normal.”