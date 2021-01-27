The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra Digital Concert Hall Is Open

It's not the start to their 100th season that Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra had hoped for, but, like the rest of us, they're adapting to new ways of doing things with virtual concerts.

The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra is tuning up and getting ready to perform live concerts again. KSO Conductor and Musical Director Julian Kuerti will pick up the baton at Comstock Auditorium to film five special concerts for the centennial season.

You can't get a ticket to sit in the audience, but you can subscribe to the entire Final Fridays series. On the last Friday of January, February, March, April, and May, the concerts will premiere online. You can purchase tickets for individual shows in the range of $10-$30, or show your support for the orchestra and get a season ticket. Each of the Final Fridays Digital Concert Hall performances will be streamed to ticket holders on its opening night and remain available for 30 days on demand.

Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra Final Fridays Series

January 29 | Fireworks for a New Year | $20

Feb 26 | Miniature Masterworks | $20

March 26 | A Little Night Music | $20

April 30 | A New Concerto for Piano | $20

May 28 | Peter & the Wolf | $10

Now, if you think there's nothing rock & roll about the orchestra and classical music, go back to The Beatles, ELO (Orchestra is right there in the name), the Moody Blues, King Crimson, early Genesis, Kansas, Trans Siberian Orchestra and many more. Metallica even did a pair of albums with the San Francisco Symphony- TWO.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app