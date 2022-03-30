KVET Investigators Arrest Armed Violent Kalamazoo Gang Members

The Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team has been focusing on reducing gun violence in the Kalamazoo area. On Tuesday evening, around 6:30 p.m., on March 29th, investigators were surveilling a vehicle, in the 700-block of North Westnedge Avenue, which was occupied by three known violent gang members.

When investigators approached the vehicle, the driver attempted to flee, but investigators were able to detain the three occupants. They were found to be in possession of a handgun with an extended magazine, a high-capacity assault pistol, and various drugs.

The three Kalamazoo males, ranging in age from 18 to 21-years-old, were arrested on various charges including weapon charges, drug violations, driving offenses, and outstanding warrants.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.