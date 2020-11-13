Kzoo Cat Cafe LIVE Friendsgiving Fundraiser

Did you know that petting a cat can help lower blood pressure? It's true. And couldn't we all use a cooling down after the year we've had? The Kzoo Cat Cafe and Rescue wants to help you relax before the busy holiday season with their live Friendsgiving Feast.

The live stream of the Friendsgiving Feast starts at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, November 25th on their Facebook Page. Watch cats and kittens looking for their forever homes as they jump and play (and of course, eat) while the friendly staff and volunteers try their best to keep up with the shenanigans. Although there is no price for admission, this is a fundraiser. According to Kzoo Cat Cafe and Rescue owner, Abbey Thompson, there will be "the option to donate via Facebook on the live video, just like with our Live election night kitten cam, where we raised over $800!" That's right, the Live Election Night Cam.

I've toyed with the idea of having a livestream on and off for a few years but never found the right solution," Thompson explained. "I had the idea a couple nights before election night that people might want something a little more calming and fun to tune into for a distraction. It went so well, we are planning on doing them periodically for special occasions like holidays. The mission is to promote the cat cafe (visiting AND adopting) and for people to just enjoy seeing kittens play and bring a smile to people (virtually!)

If you are interested in getting to know any of the cats you see on the cam, the Kzoo Cat Cafe and Rescue is open by appointment only. "We are currently only doing appointments so we can sanitize in between groups and keep the occupancy to a minimum."

To donate to the Kzoo Cat Cafe and Rescue, click here.